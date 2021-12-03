Pastor Ron Parker, 75, Savannah, Missouri; passed from his earthly home to be joined with the Lord on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 with his wife by his side.

Ron was born on May 13, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Thomas and Freda (Elder) Parker. He attended Hosea and Benton High School.

Ron married Mical Gray on August 22, 1964. He loved and adored his wife of fifty-seven years and to that union five children were born. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. He was so proud of them. He especially loved the babies and he made a "pop" sound with his mouth to make them laugh. They love their "Poppy". The Parker Christmas Eve Extravaganza was a hi-light he looked forward to every year.

Ron coached Little League for his two sons, Ronnie and Jeff, and in 1983 he led his son Jeff's team to the St. Joseph City Tournament Title.

Ron retired from Friskies in 2004, after thirty years. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Friskies yearly Christmas party.

Ron pastored at Full Life Fellowship Church 1993-2006 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He then pastored at Cornerstone Church in Savannah, Missouri from 2007 until present. He loved his church family and bragged on them often. Preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ was one of his greatest joys!

He also loved his Facebook family and friends.

Ron lived his life for the Lord, and his faith and trust in God never wavered. He never hesitated to pray for someone who needed it, even in the middle of Wal-Mart. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He always gave God praise, even during the last days of his life. Now he's worshipping at the feet of the one he loved the most!

Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Mical, of the home; four children, Robin Radmer (Donnie), Savannah; Debbie Davis (Larry), Savannah; Jeff Parker (Becki), St. Joseph; Tim Parker (Holly), St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Lea Parker, Savannah; brother, Thomas K. Parker, St. Joseph, MO; nineteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and his little chihuahua , Bella, who was also very special to him.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Hoffman and Dolores Helmich. Ron relied heavily on his faith after the tragic loss of his son, Ronnie, whom he loved very much.

Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday, December 6, 2021 at Cornerstone Church, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Larry Davis Officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Church.