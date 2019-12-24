Clear

Patricia A. (Infield) Evenson, 84

Celebration of Life: Saturday, December 28th, 2019 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Patricia A. (Infield) Evenson
1935-2019

Patricia A. (Infield) Evenson, 84, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
She was born June 6, 1935 in Wichita, Kansas.
Patricia married Donald O. Evenson July 25, 1959. He survives of the home.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Branson, Missouri.
Patricia enjoyed listening to Elvis, needlepoint, baking Christmas cookies and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Flossie (Hopper) Infield; granddaughter, Catherine Evenson; sister, Elinor Martens.
Additional survivors include sons, Dana Evenson and Douglas Evenson (Donna).
Celebration of Life 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu flowers the family requests donations to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th St., Overland Park, KS 66207. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

