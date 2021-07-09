Patricia A. (Pat) Murray, 78

Patricia "Pat" Ann Murray went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021, with her daughter by her side.

Pat was born on October 28, 1942 in Atchison, KS to Doris Wilson. She was preceded by a son, Dion Murray; brothers Donald Wilson and Bobby Wilson.

Pat was a big-hearted animal lover. She carried treats for her doggie neighbors and enjoyed watching the squirrels in her courtyard. Her greatest joy was being a loving grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey (Jason) Park and grandchildren Anna, Henry and Laurel, all of Hamel, Minnesota.

The family would like to thank the nurses at DaVita Dialysis.

Inurnment and graveside memorial service at a later date.

Donations appreciated to Inter-serv.