Patricia Ann Austin (Everett), 79

Patricia Ann Austin, 79, of Cameron, passed away June 6, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:10 PM

Cameron, Missouri- Patricia Ann Austin, 79, of Cameron, passed away June 6, 2021.
She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 27, 1941 to Frank and Darlene (Bitner) Everett.

Patricia worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections until retiring.

Preceding her in death: mother and step-father, Fred and Darlene George; son, Jimmy Moore; brother, Fred George, Jr..

Survivors: 3 daughters, Kim Laratta, Polo, Missouri, Linda (Sam) Ingraldi, La Crescenta, California and Janet (Tim) Trotter, Castaic, California; sister, Sharon Watkins (Seal), Independence, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Jamie (Zach) Phillips, Katie (Jason) Boruch, James (Jenny) Ingraldi, Ryan (Mary) Ingraldi, Latisha Trotter (David Cox), Melissa (Ryan) Diez; 1 great-grandchild, Kamryn McClure.

There is no scheduled service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

