Patricia Ann David, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at a local health care facility. She was born March 27, 1939 in Kansas City, KS, daughter of Vera and Melvin Everett Drake. She attended high school in Horton, KS and Maryville, MO and married Marlin David on November 9, 1957. Patricia enjoyed scrapbooking. She was preceded in death by husband, Marlin David in 2002, father, Melvin Everett Drake, mother, Vera Geneva Drake, son, Michael David and brother, Ed Drake. Survivors include, daughter, Lisa (Bill) Farquhar of St. Joseph, son's Shon David and Randy David, 5 grandchildren, Nick, Nichole, Kelly, Patrick and Jenny, 1 great grandson, Barrett and sister, Roberta Nordin of Springfield.

Ms. David has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Patricia David Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.