Patricia Ann Gilley, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was born June 4, 1946 to Jessie and Nellie (Schrengost) Rapp.
Patricia married Henry Gilley September 24, 1965.
She enjoyed camping and her cats and dogs.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include Henry, of the home.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
