Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Patricia Ann Gilley, 73

Service: Monday, January 13th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Final Resting Place: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 8:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Patricia Ann Gilley, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was born June 4, 1946 to Jessie and Nellie (Schrengost) Rapp.
Patricia married Henry Gilley September 24, 1965.
She enjoyed camping and her cats and dogs.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include Henry, of the home.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of some evening rain showers. These will start after the evening rush in the western most counties and will be moving east through the night. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories