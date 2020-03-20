Patricia Ann Hall, 78

King City, Mo…Patricia Ann (Bryant) Hall, 78, of King City, Mo. passed from this life into the presence of the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020, in St. Joseph, Mo.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the First Christian Church in King City on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2PM, with Pastor Jonathan Garlock Jr.,officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, where the family will receive friends. Christian Burial will follow at the Flag Springs Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Mo.

Pat was born on February 9, 1942, in New Albany, Indiana to Lawrence R. and Violet M. (Rainbolt) Bryant. She attended school in New Albany, graduating in 1960.Pat married Bruce L. Hall on February 9, 1963, in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2010.Pat was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A caregiver at heart, she worked for a time in nursing homes and taught children at First Christian Church about Jesus. Pat loved her Kansas City Chiefs and was among their most avid fans. It was her great joy to revel in their Super Bowl victory. Pat was a member of T.O.P.S. Baptized a Catholic and a committed Christian, she leaves behind a Godly legacy. Pat’s family was her first love. She had a tremendous sense of humor, and was always a pleasure to be around.Pat will be fondly remembered and sadly missed. May God forever bless the memory of this dear lady to all our hearts.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Bryant. She is survived by six children, David (Diane) Hall, Agency, Mo., James (Angie) Hall, Flag Springs, Mo., Sarah (Craig) Burks, King City, Mo., Timmy (Rose) Hall, St. Joseph, Mo., Tammie (Trevor) Carr, Savannah, Mo., Melissa (Ben) Trueblood, King City, Mo. Grandchildren, Brooke (Scott) Shaw, Sonya (Robert) Patterson, Ethan Hall, Gavin Hall, Johnna (Garrett) Stegman, Dausen Hall, Courtney (Cody) Burks, Nicholas Burks, Desirae (Bobby) Hall, Bradley (Caitlin) Hall, Brandon (Carlee) Hall, Theodore (Hannah) Carr, Tyler (Kelsey) Carr, Tasha Carr, Cassie (Eddie) Jones, Casey Jones, Hunter (Jessica) Jones, Hailey Jones, Noah Trueblood, Ben Trueblood Jr., Dakota Nattier, many great grandchildren, relatives and a multitude of friends.

Memorials may be made in Pat’s honor to the Pleasant Hill Bible Camp in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home. Online Condolences : turnerfamilyfuneral.com