Clear
BREAKING NEWS Driver killed in officer-involved shooting in Livingston County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Patricia Ann Hall, 78

Service: Monday, March 16th, 2020 2:00 PM @ First Christian Church. King City, MO.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:48 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

King City, Mo…Patricia Ann (Bryant) Hall, 78, of King City, Mo. passed from this life into the presence of the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020, in St. Joseph, Mo.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the First Christian Church in King City on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2PM, with Pastor Jonathan Garlock Jr.,officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, where the family will receive friends. Christian Burial will follow at the Flag Springs Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Mo.

Pat was born on February 9, 1942, in New Albany, Indiana to Lawrence R. and Violet M. (Rainbolt) Bryant. She attended school in New Albany, graduating in 1960.Pat married Bruce L. Hall on February 9, 1963, in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2010.Pat was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A caregiver at heart, she worked for a time in nursing homes and taught children at First Christian Church about Jesus. Pat loved her Kansas City Chiefs and was among their most avid fans. It was her great joy to revel in their Super Bowl victory. Pat was a member of T.O.P.S. Baptized a Catholic and a committed Christian, she leaves behind a Godly legacy. Pat’s family was her first love. She had a tremendous sense of humor, and was always a pleasure to be around.Pat will be fondly remembered and sadly missed. May God forever bless the memory of this dear lady to all our hearts.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Bryant. She is survived by six children, David (Diane) Hall, Agency, Mo., James (Angie) Hall, Flag Springs, Mo., Sarah (Craig) Burks, King City, Mo., Timmy (Rose) Hall, St. Joseph, Mo., Tammie (Trevor) Carr, Savannah, Mo., Melissa (Ben) Trueblood, King City, Mo. Grandchildren, Brooke (Scott) Shaw, Sonya (Robert) Patterson, Ethan Hall, Gavin Hall, Johnna (Garrett) Stegman, Dausen Hall, Courtney (Cody) Burks, Nicholas Burks, Desirae (Bobby) Hall, Bradley (Caitlin) Hall, Brandon (Carlee) Hall, Theodore (Hannah) Carr, Tyler (Kelsey) Carr, Tasha Carr, Cassie (Eddie) Jones, Casey Jones, Hunter (Jessica) Jones, Hailey Jones, Noah Trueblood, Ben Trueblood Jr., Dakota Nattier, many great grandchildren, relatives and a multitude of friends.

Memorials may be made in Pat’s honor to the Pleasant Hill Bible Camp in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home. Online Condolences : turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories