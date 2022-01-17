Patricia Ann (Johnson) Turner, 88, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
On June 5, 1933 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Mildred (Harvey) Johnson.
She married William Talmadge Turner, Jr. on August 4, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage. He precedes her in death.
Patricia was a long-time member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. Her passions in life were basket making, bridge, and cats. She will be lovingly remembered as the best, most-loved Mimi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Vicki Lynn Thoden.
She is survived by daughter, Diana Hart; son, Vince Turner (DeAnn); 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Johnson.
Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
