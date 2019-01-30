Patricia Ann Marston October 9, 1932 - January 27, 2019

Patricia Ann Marston (Pat), 86, died Sunday January 27, 2019 after a challenging year of health issues including a recent cancer diagnosis. Pat’s husband, Dr. Frederick James “Jim” Marston, Jr. preceded her in death by three years. They were married 62 years.

Pat was born October 9, 1932 in Mexico, Missouri, the only child of John and Mary Carr. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, 1954, and was a general science teacher for about a year in Louisville, Ky.

Pat is survived by her three children; Frederick “Rick” J. Marston III (his wife Valissa) of Westwood Hills, Kansas; Dr. Sarah “Sally” Anne Marston, PhD of Bethesda, Maryland; and John “Michael” Marston (his wife Sylvia) of Littleton, Colorado and five Grandchildren – Claire, Emma, Lily, Nathan and Mikalyn.

In 1963, after living on Army bases in Texas and Germany, Jim resigned from the military and they settled in St. Joseph where he set up his OB/GYN practice. Pat began serving the community in many ways, for many years giving resources and time to PTA, Girl Scouts, Patee House Museum, St. Joseph Museum, Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum, Junior League and First Presbyterian Church.

Pat’s truest passion was golf and she won many championships through the years at the St. Joseph Country Club and other golf courses around the state. She was also very active in the Missouri State Women’s Golf Association, serving as president in 1987. In 1989, MSWGA awarded her the Bernice Edlund Award, given annually to one who promotes the aims of the association, who sets an ideal standard of conduct by her devotion to golf, demeanor on the course, strict observance of the rules and etiquette of the game, and demonstrates a high degree of sportsmanship.

Pat was a loving wife, mother, “Gran”mother and everyone’s favorite golf partner. Farewell services to be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, February 2, First Presbyterian Church, followed by a church reception. The family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.