Patricia Ann (Moskau) Armstrong, 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at a local nursing home.
Pat was born on September 7, 1938, in Wathena, Kansas to Burnace and Nettie (McCollum) Moskau. She worked for St. Joseph Petroleum.
Pat is a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri
She married Lee Armstrong on September 9, 1960, in Wathena, Kansas. He survives of the home. Pat was preceded in death by her parents,
Additional survivors include daughter, Gretchen Webster (Bill) of St. Joseph, Missouri
4 grandchildren; Trevor Webster (Jenna), Seth Webster (Bridget), Shelby and Billy Webster
Sisters; Judy Armstrong of Topeka, Kansas
Norene Beyer of Pensacola, Florida
Brother, David Moskau (Cheryl) of St. Joseph, Missouri
Nieces and nephews
FUNERAL: Friday, June 18, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.
At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena
Visitation: family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM Friday.
Memorials: Wesley United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090