Patricia Ann (Moskau) Armstrong, 82

Patricia Ann (Moskau) Armstrong, 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at a local nursing home.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:59 PM

Pat was born on September 7, 1938, in Wathena, Kansas to Burnace and Nettie (McCollum) Moskau. She worked for St. Joseph Petroleum.

Pat is a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri

She married Lee Armstrong on September 9, 1960, in Wathena, Kansas. He survives of the home. Pat was preceded in death by her parents,

Additional survivors include daughter, Gretchen Webster (Bill) of St. Joseph, Missouri

4 grandchildren; Trevor Webster (Jenna), Seth Webster (Bridget), Shelby and Billy Webster

Sisters; Judy Armstrong of Topeka, Kansas

Norene Beyer of Pensacola, Florida

Brother, David Moskau (Cheryl) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Friday, June 18, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena

Visitation: family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM Friday.

Memorials: Wesley United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

