Patricia Ann's Obituary
Patricia Ann Steele, 75, of St. Joseph, died June 6, 2019.
Survivors include a daughter Stacia Steele and a brother Joseph Madel.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Her husband Robert Steele and daughter Rhonda Steele preceded her in death.
Mrs. Steele has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be at a later date.
