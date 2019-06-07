Clear

Patricia Ann Steele, 75, of St. Joseph

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Patricia Ann's Obituary
Patricia Ann Steele, 75, of St. Joseph, died June 6, 2019.
Survivors include a daughter Stacia Steele and a brother Joseph Madel.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Her husband Robert Steele and daughter Rhonda Steele preceded her in death.
Mrs. Steele has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be at a later date.

