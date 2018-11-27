Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Patricia Ann Stufflebean June 24, 1949 - November 26, 2018

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Hosanna Fellowship. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 7:44 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Patricia Ann Stufflebean
1949-2018

Patricia Ann Stufflebean, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018, at her home.
She was born June 24, 1949 to Merle and Louella (Henderson) Phinney.
Patricia married Bill Stufflebean December 8, 1993; he survives of the home.
She was a devoted Christian and a member of Hosanna Fellowship. She enjoyed playing BINGO, fishing and camping. Patricia loved animals and an avid animal rescuer. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
Additional survivors include her daughters, Nancy Stufflebean, Tina Couts (Tawn); brothers; Charles (Kay), Francis Phinney (Sharon), Larry Phinney; sister, Mary Phinney; brother, Gary Phinney (Peggy); nieces, Christina Stufflebean, Shawnda Sterling, Joy Watson; brother-in-law, Larry Stufflebean (Georgia); close friends, Bob and Melissa Williams; and many extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Hosanna Fellowship. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Maryville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
After heavy snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday, we saw some sunshine on Monday. On Tuesday skies will remain mostly sunny, but temperatures will still be very cold. Expect highs to only be in the 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events