Patricia Ann Stufflebean June 24, 1949 - November 26, 2018

Patricia Ann Stufflebean

1949-2018

Patricia Ann Stufflebean, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018, at her home.

She was born June 24, 1949 to Merle and Louella (Henderson) Phinney.

Patricia married Bill Stufflebean December 8, 1993; he survives of the home.

She was a devoted Christian and a member of Hosanna Fellowship. She enjoyed playing BINGO, fishing and camping. Patricia loved animals and an avid animal rescuer. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

Additional survivors include her daughters, Nancy Stufflebean, Tina Couts (Tawn); brothers; Charles (Kay), Francis Phinney (Sharon), Larry Phinney; sister, Mary Phinney; brother, Gary Phinney (Peggy); nieces, Christina Stufflebean, Shawnda Sterling, Joy Watson; brother-in-law, Larry Stufflebean (Georgia); close friends, Bob and Melissa Williams; and many extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Hosanna Fellowship. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.