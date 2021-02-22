Clear
Patricia Carol Barnard, 82

Patricia Carol Barnard, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:16 PM

Patricia Carol Barnard, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021.
She was born May 27, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri to Dessie Dooley.
She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Patricia loved garage sales, antiques, slot machines, dressing up her mannequin, collecting dolls and enjoyed having a fun life.
She was also preceded in death by her mother; (brothers) Luis Schraml, Daniel Schraml, (sister) Bernice Trickett, (daughter) Patricia Lynn Swartz, (sons) Matthew Wayne Spencer, Edward Samuel “Sam” Spencer and Michael Spencer who died in infancy.
Survivors include children, Gary Spencer (Stacie), of Saint Joseph, MO., David Spencer (Corina), of Carrolton, MO., daughter-in-law, Linda Spencer, of Kansas City, MO; 14 grandchildren and too many great-grandchildren to count.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

