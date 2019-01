Patricia Corbin Pfleiderer December 13, 1938 - January 18, 2019

Patricia Corbin Pfleiderer passed away January 18, 2019. Pat was born in St. Joseph on December 13, 1938 and lived in the area all her life. She was a teacher in the St. Joseph School District for over 25 years.

On August 12, 1960, she married Vernon Junior Pfleiderer at the Ashland Methodist Church. They had four children: three sons, Jeffrey, Bradley, Douglas; one daughter, Keri.

They have seven grandchildren: Beau Clinton, Torey Clinton, Maxwell Pfleiderer, Rachel Pfleiderer, HHannah Pfleiderer, Robbie Pfleiderer and Benjamin Pfleiderer (who died at birth).

At Pat's request, there will be no visitation or service.