Patricia D. Shumaker (Mamo), 83

Patricia D. Shumaker (Mamo), of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in St. Joseph, Mo. Born August 20, 1936, in Oakland, Calif., Patricia was the youngest of five children. She married the love of her life, John Shumaker in the 1970's. Known as "Mamo and Pop-Pop," Patricia and John's greatest joy was their grandchildren and taking them on camping trips in the Sierra Nevada Mountains where they lived. When she wasn't with her grandchildren, you could always find her at a local casino playing her favorite games. She was also a big animal lover and loved it when her "grand-dogs" came to visit her. Patricia was loved dearly by her family and all of the "adopted grandchildren," as she called them, she had made along the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Shumaker, and her father, Leo Meyers, and her mother, Irene Meyers. She is survived by her son, Michael Bennett of Baker City, Ore.; daughter and son-in-law, Deena Smith and Randy Smith both of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Shawn Smith and wife Ebeny Smith of St. Joseph, Angela Smith of St. Joseph, Chelsey St. Pierre Bennett of Sacramento, Calif., Eli Bennett of Columbia, Mo., and Cheyenne Carter of Colorado Springs, Colo. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Berlin and Simone Smith of St. Joseph. Cremation under direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Per Patricia's wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial services.