Patricia Ellen (Lowinski) Euler, 93, passed away peacefully December 27, 2021. She was born March 5, 1928, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to parents, Mary Frances (Kealey) and William Lowinski.

Patricia graduated high school from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1946. On March 14, 1950, she married Robert L. Euler. After marriage, she and Robert welcomed a daughter, Elizabeth Ann. Patricia went to work for Lee Apparel in St. Joseph in 1960 and would give 28 years to the company prior to retiring in 1988. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

She and Robert purchased a small farm in Faucett, Missouri, in 1968, where she would live for more than 50 years before moving in with her grandson and his family in Montgomery City, Missouri, November 12, 2021.

Patricia was known for her wit, quirky sense of humor, resilience, and unwavering strength. She maintained her feisty attitude and mental sharpness even in her final days on earth. More importantly, Patricia was devoted to family. She moved in with her grandchildren after the unexpected passing of her daughter in 1997 and ensured they received care. For the past six years, Patricia’s true joy were her great-grandchildren who she adored beyond measure.

Her husband preceded her in death August 22, 1986. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anna Mary (Lowinski) Sommerhauser; daughter, Elizabeth (Euler) Deering; and son-in-law, Lloyd Deering. Survivors include sister, Dorothy (Lowinski) Morin; granddaughter, Jodi Deering; grandson, Michael (Julie) Deering; great-grandsons, Charley and Henry Deering; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. To conclude the visitation, a Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. with a graveside service immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas. A Mass Intention to honor Patricia will be held Sunday, January 16, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia requested donations be made in her memory to Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Greater St. Joseph.