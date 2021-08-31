Patricia Ellen Shepard, 84, of Cameron, passed away, July 31, 2021.

She was born May 25, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jean and Luella (Taylor) Violet.

Patricia is preceded by her parents; husband, Garland and sister, Shirley.

Survivors: children, Crystal Shepard and Michael David (Stephanie) Shepard, both of Republic, Missouri, Connie Banks, Deborah Smith, William Perez and Donald Perez; 2 grandchildren, Simeon Willard Lester Shepard and Gwen Donna Ellen Shepard; 1 great- grandchild, Everett Martin Shepard.

Services: 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial: Graceland Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences: www.polandthompsonfuneralhome

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.