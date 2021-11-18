Patricia J. “Pat” Estes, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021.

She was born March 28, 1936 in Savannah, Missouri to Lawrence and Louise (Gerteisan) Paxton. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1954 with her brother, Bob. She then started working as a secretary for the State of Missouri and went on to be a social worker for the state.

An avid bowler, Pat met David C. Estes at a bowling alley and they married on December 3, 1971. He preceded her in death in March 1977.

She retired from the state to raise her daughter and later worked for American National Bank in St. Joseph.

Pat was a published poet and was very creative with home decorating and remodeling. She had one of her rooms featured in Better Homes & Gardens. She made everything beautiful.

Her ornery, outgoing personality drew people to her. She was the best mom and grandma we could ever ask for.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two brothers, Lawrence Robert “Bob” Paxton and Richard Franklin “Doc” Paxton.

Survivors include her daughter, Lorissa Estes; grandson, Corbin Estes; brother, Gary Paxton; two nieces, Kimberly Corns and Dina Wiebensohn; other extended family and friends; and her beloved dogs, Coco and Cory.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.