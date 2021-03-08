Clear
Patricia Jean Jacobs, 90

Patricia Jean Jacobs, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday February 23, 2021.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:40 PM

Pat was born in Winfield, KS to George and Olive Osborne.

She married Edgar Jacobs in 1954. Pat worked for many years as an R.N. at Methodist Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Pat is survived by her daughters Kelly Medsker and Kim Potter, grandchildren Shannon Beedle, Dustin Potter, Ashley Taylor and 10 great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 1st at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

