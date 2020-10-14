Patricia Karl, 69 of Plattsburg, MO passed away October 9, 2020.

She was born on February 20, 1951 to Herbert Leo and Rita Frances (Boyle) A’hearn in Lowell, Massachusetts. Patricia grew up in Chelmsford, Massachusetts and attended Chelmsford High School.

On March 20, 1982 she was united in marriage to Edgar E. “Ed” Karl. After their marriage they made their home in rural Plattsburg. Ed passed away on March 22, 2020.

Patricia was a salesman for many car dealerships including Dennis Sneed Ford for several years, she worked for Triumph Foods and she retired from Sara Lee in St. Joseph. She enjoyed spending time with friends and telling “family stories”. Patricia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ed Karl; her parents Herbert and Rita A’hearn; her brothers Herbie, Freddie, Danny, Jimmy, and Eddie; and her sisters Joan, Regina, Barbara and Gail.

Patricia is survived by her children Judy Gill and husband Bruce and Randy Reiley and wife Andrea; grandchildren Nick, McKinna, Brandon and Elizabeth; brothers Timmy and Bernie; sisters Mary Lou, Marie and Rita; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

Visitation: 1:00-2:00 p.m. with Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower

Donations may be made to the Cancer Center at Mosaic Life Center.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.