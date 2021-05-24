Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Patricia Lee Dennison (Gatrel), 83

Patricia Lee Dennison (Gatrel), 83, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Lawson Manor and Rehab, Lawson, Missouri, the same day and month as her mother in 2015.

Posted: May 24, 2021 5:01 PM

Patricia Lee Dennison (Gatrel), 83, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Lawson Manor and Rehab, Lawson, Missouri, the same day and month as her mother in 2015.
She was born on September 27, 1937, in Wayne County, Iowa, the oldest child of F.B. and Helen (McClain) Gatrel.
Patricia married James O. Dennison on December 5, 1959. They were members of the Church of the Brethren and spent ten years doing disaster service with the church. She enjoyed doing genealogy research and was involved in organizing many family reunions.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her son James Lee and grandson Garrett J. Dennison, Claremore, Oklahoma and her son Jerry R. Dennison, St. Joseph, Missouri; brother, Gary R. Gatrel, Liberty, Missouri; sisters, Karen S. Polizzi and Sondra Kay, both of St. Joseph, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Church of the Brethren, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories