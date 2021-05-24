Patricia Lee Dennison (Gatrel), 83, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Lawson Manor and Rehab, Lawson, Missouri, the same day and month as her mother in 2015.

She was born on September 27, 1937, in Wayne County, Iowa, the oldest child of F.B. and Helen (McClain) Gatrel.

Patricia married James O. Dennison on December 5, 1959. They were members of the Church of the Brethren and spent ten years doing disaster service with the church. She enjoyed doing genealogy research and was involved in organizing many family reunions.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Survivors include her son James Lee and grandson Garrett J. Dennison, Claremore, Oklahoma and her son Jerry R. Dennison, St. Joseph, Missouri; brother, Gary R. Gatrel, Liberty, Missouri; sisters, Karen S. Polizzi and Sondra Kay, both of St. Joseph, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Church of the Brethren, St. Joseph, Missouri.