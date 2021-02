Patricia Lee Friend, 71

Cameron, MO- Patrcia friend died peacefully at her home in Cameron, Mo. on January 25, 2021 she was 71.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Herbert and Eva Hogan, her Parents Hubert E. and Peggy Jane Shatley, her Husband Buddy A. Friend . and 2 step-sons Ernest Jay Friend and Buddy A. Friend Jr.

She is survived by 2 brothers David Dorton Shatley and Hubert Ray Shatley, 5 children, William Joseph Newsom, Eva Marie Lindley, Penny Lynn Kohl, Peggy Jean Friend , Benjamin Arnold Friend. 3 Step Daughters Kitty Spillers, Katty Smith and Connie Lucas and One Step Son Johnny Jay Friend, 18 Grandchildren and 19.Great Grandchildren.

Services will be private.