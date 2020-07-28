Patricia Louise (Garrett) Korell, 93

Patricia L. Korell

1946-2020

Patricia Louise (Garrett) Korell died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Diversicare of St. Joseph Healthcare. She was surrounded by her family and caregivers.

She was the daughter of Bertle James and Ramona Holmes Garrett and was born September 8, 1926 in Sioux City, Iowa. She married Billy Korell April 20, 1946 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death February 24, 2020. They would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in April.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for approximately 80 years where she was a past president of the Women’s Guild and many women’s circles.

She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1944 and worked as a homemaker. She also worked as a secretary at various places including St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was involved in her family’s events until Alzheimer’s Disease prevented her. She was a school home room mother, a scout mother, and a Sunday School and Bible School teacher. She also was a duplicate bridge player.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter Morgan Wall and her sisters Virginia (Garrett) Beach and Berta (Garrett) Archdekin.

She is survived by her son, Ken and wife Donna; son, Jim and wife Debi; and daughter, Billie Sue Wall and husband, Greg. Patricia is also survived by grandchildren, Brad Korell, Jessica Korell, Ashley (Korell) Butler, Doug Korell, Mark Korell, Tiffani (Wall) Teschner, Lyndsay (Wall) Klein, Luke Voltmer, Andy Voltmer and Amber Trotter; great-grandchildren, Jordan Korell, Mallory Ruden, Caroline Ruden, Elise Lehne, Charlie Butler, Eli Korell, Kolby Korell, Jake Korell, Morgan (Russell) Galvin, Ben Schneider, Addy Schneider, Lila Voltmer, Chloe Hubbard, Lydia Voltmer, Perrin Voltmer, Camille Voltmer, Ronin Voltmer, Jinson Trotter, Jenkins Trotter and Greenly Trotter; nieces and nephews, Pam McIntyre, Andy Beach, Betsy Beach, Brent Archdekin, Dale Richard Archdekin, Melinda Riles, John Boore, Paula Albert and Tim Boore.

The family extends its deepest appreciation to the staff at Diversicare and Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care. They have become extended family.

Farewell Services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Paul Lutheran Church with public livestreaming. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 12:00 Noon to 5:00 P.M. Thursday. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that visitors wear masks with social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To view livestream visit Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.