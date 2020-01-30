Patricia Lynn Flora

1946-2020

Patricia Lynn Flora, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

She was born August 2, 1946.

Patricia enjoyed painting, gardening, cars and most of all her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents,

Survivors include son, Dennis Huber (Jeana); grandchildren, Kristin Fowler, Brandi Huber, Kimberly Huber; great-grandchildren, Alice Fowler and Emmalyn Huber.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Friends of The Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.