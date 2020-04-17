Patricia Marie Torres-Mesino, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 at her home. She was born February 9, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Natividad "Nettie" & Jose Torres. She graduated from Leblond High School, class of 1969 and worked at Wal-Mart Patricia enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Jose Torress, mother, Natividad "Nettie" Torres, sisters, Carmen Marie Torres, Matilda "Tillie" Davis, Genevieve "Jennie" Mozier and Dorothy King. She is survived by daughter, Lesley (Michael) Gill of Norwalk, IA, son, John Fostek Jr. of St. Joseph, daughter, Laura Fostek of St. Joseph, sister, Margaret Wilson, six grandchildren, Zane, Michael, and David Homan, Jakob Gill, Ayden Lollar and Selena Fostek, great-grandson, Carson Hutton and numerous nieces and nephews. Private Family Rosary will be recited by Father Joseph Totton at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Open visitation will be from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Patricia will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following services. Memorials are requested to the Patricia Mesino Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home or American Cancer Society. Online condolences, obituary and livestreaming at www.ruppfuneral.com