Patricia "Pat" Ann Chambers, 76

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:19 AM

Patricia "Pat" Ann Chambers 76, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born January 2, 1945 in St. Joseph, daughter of Lillie and Harry Hendrix. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1963. Pat retired from Mosaic Life Care after 45 years as a Lab Technician. Her hobbies included playing cards, ceramics, sewing, bowling, and spending time with her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Clair United Methodist Church. Preceding her in death are her father, Harry Hendrix, and mother, Lillie Hendrix-Martin. Survivors include: daughter, Kerri Chambers (Blake Kretzer) of St. Joseph, sisters, Charlene Horn and Gwen Hendrix, both of St. Joseph, and Brenda Judd of Kansas City, KS, granddaughters, Lauren Chambers (Clay Ide,) and Alexis Chambers, both of St. Joseph, and great-granddaughters, Brookelynn Chambers and Paisley Ide, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ms. Chambers has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Rex Strayer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
