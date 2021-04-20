Patricia "Pat" Ann Chambers 76, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born January 2, 1945 in St. Joseph, daughter of Lillie and Harry Hendrix. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1963. Pat retired from Mosaic Life Care after 45 years as a Lab Technician. Her hobbies included playing cards, ceramics, sewing, bowling, and spending time with her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Clair United Methodist Church. Preceding her in death are her father, Harry Hendrix, and mother, Lillie Hendrix-Martin. Survivors include: daughter, Kerri Chambers (Blake Kretzer) of St. Joseph, sisters, Charlene Horn and Gwen Hendrix, both of St. Joseph, and Brenda Judd of Kansas City, KS, granddaughters, Lauren Chambers (Clay Ide,) and Alexis Chambers, both of St. Joseph, and great-granddaughters, Brookelynn Chambers and Paisley Ide, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ms. Chambers has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Rex Strayer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.