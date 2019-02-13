Patricia's Obituary

Patricia "Pat" Ann Johnston 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home. She was born February 26, 1939 in Agency, MO, daughter of the late Mamie and Harry McDowell. She worked at a nursing home in Branson as a Dietary aid. Pat was preceded in death by husband, Walter Eugene Johnston, her parents, brothers; Lloyd, Ernest, Furman, Glen, and Jerald McDowell, and a sister, Juanita Cline. Survivors include, sons, Patrick "Andy" Johnston, Cape Fair, MO, Emmitt (Stephanie) Johnston, Spokane, MO, Eugene (Laura) Johnston, Fairbanks, AK, and Robin Johnston, daughter, Sharon (Richard) Lowery, of Colorado, 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, brother, Jimmy Lawson, St. Joseph, MO, and a sister, Edna Myers of St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dr. Roger Wilcoxen officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Weston, MO.