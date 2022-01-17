Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Ann Kretzer, 76

Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Ann Kretzer, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at a local health care facility.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:35 PM

Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Ann Kretzer, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at a local health care facility. She was born October 26, 1945 in Owensboro, KY, daughter of Mary and Ellis "Doc" Knight. Pat grew up it the Utica, KY area. She was married to Charles E. Kretzer, who precedes her in death. Pat enjoyed playing Sudoku and working word searches and puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, daughter, Cynthia Kretzer, great-grandson, Evan, and 6 siblings. Survivors include: children, Kenneth Kretzer and Dona'Lea (Scott) Clark, all of St. Joseph, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 10 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Graveside Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. A Celebration of Pat's life will also be held at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories