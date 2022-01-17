Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Ann Kretzer, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at a local health care facility. She was born October 26, 1945 in Owensboro, KY, daughter of Mary and Ellis "Doc" Knight. Pat grew up it the Utica, KY area. She was married to Charles E. Kretzer, who precedes her in death. Pat enjoyed playing Sudoku and working word searches and puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, daughter, Cynthia Kretzer, great-grandson, Evan, and 6 siblings. Survivors include: children, Kenneth Kretzer and Dona'Lea (Scott) Clark, all of St. Joseph, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 10 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Graveside Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. A Celebration of Pat's life will also be held at a later date.
Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Ann Kretzer, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at a local health care facility.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:35 PM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...