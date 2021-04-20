Clear
Patricia (Pat) Kunze, 89

Patricia (Pat) Kunze, of St. Joseph, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2021.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:30 AM

Survivors include a daughter Gayle (Rick) Edwards; son Steve Kunze; grandchildren, Chase (Kandice) Winder, Cort Winder; great-grandchildren, Jerzie, Paxton, and Teirson Winder; and several step-grandchildren.

She retired from American Family Insurance. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish for many years and served as a Lector, Communion minister and Choir member. She also volunteered at The House of Bread.

Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, April 14 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will follow until 7:00 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

