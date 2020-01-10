Clear
Patricia "Pat" L. Davis, 79

Visitation: Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Service: Friday, January 3rd, 2020 10:30 AM @ St. Rose of Lima Parish. 707 S. Hall, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Interment: Friday, January 3rd, 2020. Fillmore, MO.

Patricia “Pat” L. Davis, 79, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in St. Joseph. She was born November 6, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH to Robert Earl and Louise (Murphy) Marksbury. She married Wimbert “Wimp” Davis Sr. in Williamstown, KY on September 24, 1958, and he preceded her in death on January 19, 2002.

Pat lived life to the fullest as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed flea markets. She was a softball coach, professional pet groomer, local business owner, and championship dog breeder and handler.

She is survived by her children, Wimpe (Sandy) Davis Jr. of St. Joseph, Monica “Monny” (Carman) Davis of Savannah, Mickey (Cinda) Davis of Savannah, Kirk (Dasha) Davis of Savannah, and Tabitha (Corey) Blevins of Country Club; grandchildren, Sherman Davis, Angela (Kendall) Clark, Jacob Davis, Michael Davis Jr, and Nathan Davis; great-grandchildren, Emma, Parker, Padyn, Zeven, and Alex; sisters, Clara and Jenny. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, and two sisters.

Family visitation and receiving hours will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home Savannah, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will beat 10:30AM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Savannah, MO. Burial will be at Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the ALS Foundation.

