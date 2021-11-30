Patricia Pauline (Holt) Ratliff, 79, of Cameron, passed away November 24, 2021.

She was born, August 3, 1942, in Kansas City, Kansas.

She married Clifton Ray Ratliff on March 17, 2001 in Turney, MO.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Joseph Holt Sr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Holt.

Patricia is survived by her son, George William Holt of Fontana, KS and a brother, James Robert Holt of Mound City, KS.

The family requests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice in Independence MO.

A Celebration of Life will be observed at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.