Patricia Pauline (Holt) Ratliff, 79

Patricia Pauline (Holt) Ratliff, 79, of Cameron, passed away November 24, 2021.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:22 PM

She was born, August 3, 1942, in Kansas City, Kansas.

She married Clifton Ray Ratliff on March 17, 2001 in Turney, MO.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Joseph Holt Sr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Holt.
Patricia is survived by her son, George William Holt of Fontana, KS and a brother, James Robert Holt of Mound City, KS.

The family requests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice in Independence MO.
A Celebration of Life will be observed at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Temperatures were slightly cooler today thanks to a northwesterly wind and some cloud cover. Highs were still be above average today with temperatures in the mid 50s. Well above average temperatures will return through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the work week into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the area this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
