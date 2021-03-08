Patricia Rochelle (Washington) Ewing, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021.
She was born May 17, 1946 to Anna Washington.
Patricia was a very giving person and enjoyed cooking on the grill, smiling and talking to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Washington; nephew, Arnell Rucker, Jr.
Survivors include sons, Darryl Ewing (Velvet) and Steven Washington (Cheryl); sister, Connie Jones (Eddie); nephew, Greg Washington; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The room will be open to the public 12:00 Noon to 4:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
