Patricia S. (Pat) Dill, 80, died February 16th, 2021 at a hospital in St. Joseph. Pat was born April 7th, 1940 in Lawrence, Kansas. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mae (McNulty) Williamson. Pat was raised in Troy, Kansas.

Pat graduated from Kansas University with a degree in Business Education. She then started a 25-year career as a Teacher. Pat taught high school in McLouth and elementary school in Troy and Lecompton before moving to Kansas City, Missouri where she taught sixth grade at Renner Elementary School in the Park Hill School District. Pat was involved in organizing programs like; sixth grade Outdoor Ed, Computer Club, Baseball Club and Musical productions. She eventually became the Computer Facilitator for the School District. During that time, she received a Master’s in Elementary Administration from UMKC.

Pat retired in 1990 and moved back to Troy and the family homestead in 1994 to care for her elderly parents. She spent a portion of the next twenty years traveling the country with her bother selling collectables and visiting her grandchildren. She spent her spare time volunteering in Troy for many local causes including; Troy Sesquicentennial, Biking Across Kansas, Doniphan County Historical Society, Doniphan County Heritage Commission, Mount Olive Cemetery and the Troy High School Alumni Association

She is survived by her son, Robert (Michele) Dill of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, two grandsons, RJ (Brittany) Dill of Covington, LA and Patrick Dill of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, two great-grandchildren LeeAnn and Lila Dill. She is also survived by her brothers Michael (Denise) Williamson of Kingsville, Missouri and Robert (Bonnie) Williamson of Kansas City, Missouri and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas in charge of arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers the family is asking that Memorials be sent to the Pat Dill Memorial, P.O. Box 357, Troy, Kansas 66087.