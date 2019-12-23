Clear

Patricia Sue Hunt, 79

Graveside Service: Saturday, December 21st, 2019 10:30 AM @ Bellemont Cemetery. Wathena, KS 66090

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 8:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Patricia Sue (Erb) Hunt, 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Riverside Place in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Patricia was born on August 28, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John William and Ella Mary (Sample) Erb.

She worked for the Missouri State Hospital as a counselor and was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Rebeccas and Sweet Adelines.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Hunt; two sisters, Rosemary Kiefer and Betty Erb; and nephew, Robert W. Kiefer.

Survivors: numerous great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Graveside Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 10:00 A.M. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials: Kidney Foundation or the Diabetes Association.

www.harmanrohde.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories