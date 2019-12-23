Patricia Sue Hunt, 79

Patricia Sue (Erb) Hunt, 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Riverside Place in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Patricia was born on August 28, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John William and Ella Mary (Sample) Erb.

She worked for the Missouri State Hospital as a counselor and was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Rebeccas and Sweet Adelines.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Hunt; two sisters, Rosemary Kiefer and Betty Erb; and nephew, Robert W. Kiefer.

Survivors: numerous great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Graveside Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 10:00 A.M. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials: Kidney Foundation or the Diabetes Association.

