Patrick Brian Johnson, 57

Patrick Johnson, 57, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at a local health care facility. He was born October 19, 1962 in St. Joseph, son of Patricia and Robert Johnson. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1980. In 2013 he married, Karen Vermulm. He worked at Snorkel as a machinist and his hobbies included fishing, playing guitar, cooking, cleaning and organizing. Patrick was preceded in death by mother, Patricia Mejia, step-mother, Judy Johnson. Survivors include, father, Robert Johnson of St. Joseph, daughters, Alesha Johnson of Hackettstown, NJ, Hannah (Colby Wiley) Johnson of Smithville, MO, and Sarah (David Kim) Johnson of Kansas City, MO, brother, Steven Johnson, sisters, Robyn (Chris) Stephens, and Tammy (Gene) Newman, step-brother, Eric Nelson of ID, step-sister, Amy Wilike of Lincoln, NE, granddaughters, Harper and Olivia Wiley, 1st wife, mother of kids, Terisia Grable of Yellowstone, WY, 2nd wife, Karen Vermulm of Cosby, MO, his dear uncle, David Johnson and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Derek Vreeland officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Patrick Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.