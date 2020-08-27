Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Patrick Craig Culver, 56

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 8:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Patrick Craig Culver, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Kansas City, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
He was born November 29, 1963 to Jack and Joyce Culver.
Pat was a huge Royals fan and loved his dog, Pete. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Culver and sister, Julie Culver.
Survivors include sister, Kelly Culver-Ezell and several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the end of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories