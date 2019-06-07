Obituary

Patrick Crawford

1938-2019

Patrick Crawford, 80, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.

He was born November 10, 1938.

Patrick married Wanda Jo Pulley September 7, 1963. She survives of the home.

He served in 3 branches of the military for 17 years. Patrick worked for the St. Joseph Fire Department for 27 years, Western Missouri Mental Health as a Fire Marshall for 15 years, then later he worked at Walmart for 15 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Crawford; brothers, Harold, Jim, Mike, and Les Crawford; sister, Peggy.

Additional survivors include daughter, Christy (Scott); grandchildren, Alex and Katy; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association.