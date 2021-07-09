Patrick Dunlap, 55

Patrick “Pat” David Marks Dunlap, 55, Easton, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

He was born April 6, 1966 in North Kansas City, Missouri to William Clouser Dunlap, Sr. and Averil Janette (Tyer) Dunlap.

He married the love of his life, Rose Marie White, on November 22, 1997. She survives of the home.

Pat loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church. He was a devoted and loving family man, who enjoyed working on the farm and spending time with his family. He was a friend to everyone.

He also was a dedicated public servant, having worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections for 27 years and serving in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife, Rose; daughter, Kelsey Dunlap; brothers, William Dunlap (Annette), and Timothy Dunlap (Connie); sister, Brenda Roller (Greg); sister- and brother-in-law, Don and Debbie Gregory; mother-in-law, Rose White; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to Eastside Baptist Church or St. Joseph Christian School.