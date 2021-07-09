Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Patrick Dunlap, 55

Patrick “Pat” David Marks Dunlap, 55, Easton, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 9:06 AM

Patrick “Pat” David Marks Dunlap, 55, Easton, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He was born April 6, 1966 in North Kansas City, Missouri to William Clouser Dunlap, Sr. and Averil Janette (Tyer) Dunlap.
He married the love of his life, Rose Marie White, on November 22, 1997. She survives of the home.
Pat loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church. He was a devoted and loving family man, who enjoyed working on the farm and spending time with his family. He was a friend to everyone.
He also was a dedicated public servant, having worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections for 27 years and serving in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Rose; daughter, Kelsey Dunlap; brothers, William Dunlap (Annette), and Timothy Dunlap (Connie); sister, Brenda Roller (Greg); sister- and brother-in-law, Don and Debbie Gregory; mother-in-law, Rose White; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to Eastside Baptist Church or St. Joseph Christian School.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories