Patrick E. Merrigan January 12, 1953 - April 12, 2019

Patrick E. Merrigan of Maryville, Missouri passed away at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO on the morning of April 12, 2019, at the age of 66. He will be missed greatly for his kindness and grace.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Bill and Cathaleen (Crooks) Merrigan.
He is survived by his sisters Kate and Peggy and his brothers Tom and Bill.
Pat has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A private family inurnment will be at a later date. No formal visitation is planned.
Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to the American Cancer Society or Mosaic Hospice Foundation of Maryville.
