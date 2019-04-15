Clear

Patrick E. Merrigan January 12, 1953 - April 12, 2019

Pat has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A private family inurnment will be at a later date. No formal visitation is planned. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to the American Cancer Society or Mosaic Hospice Foundation of Maryville.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Patrick E. Merrigan of Maryville, Missouri passed away at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO on the morning of April 12, 2019, at the age of 66. He will be missed greatly for his kindness and grace.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Bill and Cathaleen (Crooks) Merrigan.

He is survived by his sisters Kate and Peggy and his brothers Tom and Bill.

Pat has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A private family inurnment will be at a later date. No formal visitation is planned.

Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to the American Cancer Society or Mosaic Hospice Foundation of Maryville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday as our winds switch up to the south. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting 20-25 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events