Patrick F. O'Conor, 72 of Savannah, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born February 23, 1948 in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Lawrence and Irene (Peck) O'Conor.

Patrick attended Shawnee Mission West High School. He worked at Veterinary Medical Supply and owned his own business as a Home Improvement Sub Contractor.

He married Connie Wohlgemuth on November 23, 1974, in Roeland Park, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Also surviving are his sons, Chris (Schonna) and Sean (Melissa) O'Conor; grandchildren, Tyler, Zack, Avery, Jace, Tatum, Ethan and Emily; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Malcolm .

Visitation will be 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 17 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life at our chapel at 2:00 PM.

Memorial Contributions may be made to donor's choice.