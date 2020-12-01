Patrick "PJ" Michael Morley, 23, of St Joseph, formerly of Sioux City, IA, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in St Joseph. He was born July 14, 1997 in Sioux City, IA, son of Julie and Patrick Morley. He attended East High School, Sioux City. PJ was currently employed at Carriage Square Health Care Center. He enjoyed coon hunting, listening to music, playing with his nephews and niece and spending time with his dogs. PJ will be remembered for his dancing and goofing around. He was preceded in death by mother, Julie Morley. Survivors include, father, Patrick (Sheela Summers) Morley, Sr. of Sioux City, IA, sister, Nichole (Jordan Morey) Ortega of Sioux City, IA, sister, Ashley (Juan Gonzalez Hernandez) Garcia of St. Joseph, sister, Emily (Tyler Jackson) Morley of St. Joseph, Maternal Grandmother, Karen Ouellette of Springfield, MN, nephews, Alan Garcia Lopez, Izaiah Garcia Lopez, Juan Gonzalez Hernandez Jr., Julian Gonzalez Hernandez, and Tyler Jackson, Jr. and niece, Iana Ortega.

PJ has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the PJ Morely Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online donations, condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.