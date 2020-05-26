Patrick G. “Pat” Bunge, 84, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away at home, surrounded by family on May 23, 2020. Pat was born on February 24, 1936, in Cuba, Missouri, the son of William J. Bunge and Edith (Pasch) Bunge.

Pat is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Joyce, and his three children, Sharon (Robin Willard) of Sun City Center, Florida; Janet (Shaun) Stock of Weston, Missouri; and Brad (Kerri) of Platte City, Missouri, and two grandsons, Luke and Daniel Bunge. He is also survived by his brother Tom (Patty) of Aurora, Colorado; his sister, Mary (Scott) Bennett of Auxvasse, Missouri; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Pat graduated from Hermann High School in 1954. On a visit to West Platte High School, where his father was principal, he met the love of his life, Joyce Goodlet, in 1955. Pat served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He then joined IBM in Kansas City and worked there until his retirement in 1994. Pat and Joyce were married in 1961. They moved to Weston in 1968 and made it their home for the next 47 years, before moving to Platte City in 2015.

Pat was a founder and first president of the Weston Jaycees and served two terms on the West Platte R-II School Board. Pat was always willing to help a neighbor in need. Always an enthusiastic fan, he attended many West Platte Blue Jay games and particularly enjoyed watching his children and grandsons participate in sports. Pat enjoyed reading, photography, wine-making, genealogy, history, working in the yard, and John Wayne movies.

The family would like to thank Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care for taking care of Pat.

A private graveside will take place at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, Missouri, with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled later. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website, www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com, and donations in Pat’s honor may be made to KC Hospice & Palliative Care or the West Platte Education Foundation.