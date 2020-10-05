Clear
Patrick "Pat" Zeamer, Sr., 64

Service: Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 12:06 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

1956-2020

Patrick “Pat” Zeamer, Sr., 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
He was born February 14, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Orin Zeamer and Ann (McGarry) Blohm.
Pat loved dirt track racing, shooting, and working on cars and trucks.
He enjoyed wood working and doing anything with his hands.
Pat was preceded in death by his father, Orin; stepfather, Werner Blohm; and stepbrother, Kenneth Blohm.
Survivors include his mother, Ann Blohm; son, Patrick Zeamer, Jr. (Summer); stepdaughter, Ashley Zeamer; grandchildren, Whitney Zeamer, Jacey Collins, Cam Zeamer, Hadley Zeamer, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Midwest Transplant Network.

