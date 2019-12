Patsy Ann “Pat” Burdg (Daniel)

1945-2019

Patsy Ann “Pat” Burdg (Daniel) was born in Centerville, Tennessee on June 14, 1945. She entered the Kingdom of Heaven on December 10, 2019 at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Herman and Cordie (Landrum) Daniel, and her brother Johnny Wayne Daniel.

She is survived by her sons, Scott Burdg (Kansas City, MO), Eric & Danielle Burdg (Hamilton, MO) and Bryan Burdg (Cameron, MO); 9 grandchildren, Crysta, Sean, Tylor, Cameron, Chandler, Julia, Bryan II, Ella and Emmylou Burdg; sister, Leah Rachel (Daniel), Martz of Madison, TN.

Celebration of Life 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Hamilton Federated Church, 210 S. Davis St. Hamilton, MO 64644.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.