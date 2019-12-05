Patsy L. Olson

1930-2019

Patsy L. Olson, 89, Easton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 surrounded by family.

She was born January 31, 1930 in Ludlow, Missouri to Henry and Nellie Mae (Fields) Faustlin.

As a young girl she helped her father construct farm windmills.

Patsy married E.M. (Milton) Olson September 30, 1950.

She was graduate of Lafayette High School. Patsy worked with Milton on his milk routes, H.D. Lee and Sherwood. Patsy and Milton maintained multiple gardens, had grain and cattle farms and harvested and processed walnuts and pecans.

She enjoyed garage sales and bargain hunting. The family enjoyed boating and camping at Pomme de Terre Lake. She loved to travel with Milton including Bahama cruises, Louisiana Mardi Gras, Oklahoma Panhandle, New Mexico, Colorado (Silverton Durango Railroad) Northwest United States, Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years; parents; and sister, Iris Jean Faustlin.

Survivors include children, Rebecca (Robert Ruehlow), Ronald (Lisa) and Richard; 3 grandchildren, Jason (Carrie), Ethan and Hannah.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. A Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.