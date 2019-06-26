Patsy (Pat) Ann Barmann October 2, 1933 - June 25, 2019

Patsy (Pat)'s Obituary

Anyone that knew Patsy Ann Barmann knew that she’d rather be called anything but Patsy. Pat had a love/hate relationship with shoes. She’s loved to buy them but hated the way they felt. She loved to use her flossers and lose them, and she also loved to hoard Kleenex in any nook and cranny she could find. She loved to be in her garden, watch her birds, and even hand feed the squirrels, even if that resulted in her getting bit. She had several years’ worth collection of squirrel figurines from her friends and family following this event. She loved vanilla ice cream and sugar cookies for every meal. She taught us that pantyhose belong in the freezer and cereal belongs in the fridge. She was just as fine at home crocheting an afghan, as she was filleting a fish. She loved watching the Royals win or lose. But most of all, she taught others how to laugh and not take life too seriously. She also knew how to keep a smile on her face, while she told you exactly how she felt about a situation. Her smile was contagious.

She loved to serve God, especially at Pat’s Snack Shack at ROC Fellowship Church. She loved the Lord and was not afraid to go be with Him. Although her physical body lost its battle with cancer and other disease, her spirit was young and strong. She will be missed by her family, church, neighbors, and the many doctors and nurses, with which she spent time.

Pat peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones June 25th, 2019.

Preceded in death by her parents, Hamilton Glen and Grace Pauline Doran; husband, Frank Barmann; and brother, Jack Doran.

Survived by her daughter, Terry (Tim) Insco. Sister, Sherrie (Pete) Denslow, Huntsville, MO. Brother, Donald (Elizabeth) Doran, England. Grandchildren; Travis (Anna) Insco, Lee’s Summit, MO; and Taylor Insco Wolfe. Great Grandchild, Avery Wolfe.

A memorial service followed by a Celebration of Life dinner will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at ROC Fellowship.

In lieu of flowers the family requests all donations be made to:

ROC Fellowship

2606 Sycamore Ct

St. Joseph, MO 64503