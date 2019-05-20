Patti (Brooks) Steele December 07, 1944 - May 17, 2019

Patti A. Steele

1944-2019

Patricia Ann (Brooks) Steele passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.

She was the widow of Claude Glenn Steele, Jr. who passed away on September 23, 2011.

Patti, as she liked to be called, was born to Max R. Brooks and Bernice D. (Serocki) Brooks on December 7, 1944. She lived most all her life in St. Joseph, Missouri, except for two years in St. Louis, Missouri.

Patti graduated from Bishop LeBlond in 1963. She was employed at TWA Air Lines in the Engine Records Department. She later worked for American Air Lines from which she retired.

Patti was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Alter Society. She was active in square dancing and the Pony Express Chapter of ABWA, holding offices in both organizations many times. Patti and Glenn both held the office of President in their square dancing club, The Riverbend Promenaders of Atchison, Kansas for many years. After Glenn's death she continued to hold the office of Secretary/Treasurer. Patti joined the Wheathearts Square Dance Club in Topeka, Kansas in 2012. She also worked on her class reunion committee for CB and LeBlond Class of "63".

Patti was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald S. Brooks. She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Duke and Deniece Newman of St. Joseph and Heather Swope of Freeburg, Illinois. Patti has four grandchildren, Blu-Jem Adams, Sky-Cloud Swope, Leo Newman and Lila Stroberg and one great-granddaughter Sapphire Adams.

Visitation will be Friday, May 24th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends from 11::00 AM - 12:00 PM. Rosary at 12 PM with prayer service at 12:30 PM. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Harvest for the Backpack Buddies Program or the American Lung Association.