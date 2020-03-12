Patty A. Dykes, 77

Patti A. Dykes

1942-2020

Patti A. Dykes, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was born September 3, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Patti and Jim met in high school and were married June 27, 1959 recently celebrating over 60 years of marriage; he survives of the home.

The most important thing to her was her family. Patti enjoyed traveling with Jim in their RV all over the country.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Colleen (Cummings) Halter, and brother, Raymond.

Survivors include husband, Jim; sons, Timothy (Ronda), Steven (Kathey); daughter, Tina Conway (Danny); grandchildren, JC, Courtney, Jordan, Emily, Stevie, Khloe; and sister, Carmen.

Memorial Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army of St. Joseph.