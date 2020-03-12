Clear

Patty A. Dykes, 77

Visitation: Thursday, March 12th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations. 2335 St. Joseph Avenue, St. Joseph, MO. ■ Service: Friday, March 13th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 11:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Patti A. Dykes
1942-2020

Patti A. Dykes, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She was born September 3, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Patti and Jim met in high school and were married June 27, 1959 recently celebrating over 60 years of marriage; he survives of the home.
The most important thing to her was her family. Patti enjoyed traveling with Jim in their RV all over the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Colleen (Cummings) Halter, and brother, Raymond.
Survivors include husband, Jim; sons, Timothy (Ronda), Steven (Kathey); daughter, Tina Conway (Danny); grandchildren, JC, Courtney, Jordan, Emily, Stevie, Khloe; and sister, Carmen.
Memorial Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army of St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories