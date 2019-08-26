Patty Ann Harpst (Linville), 85, Weston, MO

Obituary

Patty Ann Harpst , 85, was born August 6, 1934 and peacefully joined her heavenly family on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home in Weston, Missouri. She married Kenneth Ray Harpst 65 years ago on June 12, 1954. Both have been residents of the Weston area all of their lives and are graduates of West Platte High School. Patty was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Linville (2000), her father, Frank Linville (1984) and her sister, Lorene Hickman (2014).The couple have three children: Mark Harpst and spouse Sally of Kansas City, Mo., Susan Cogan and spouse Chris of the Weston area and Kim Grindstaff and spouse John) of Lake Waukomis , Mo. She loved and admired her nine grandchildren : Lori Bird, Luke Cogan, Ladd Cogan, and Lacey (Cogan) Downing, Tyler Grindstaff, Brett Grindstaff, Heather (Harpst) Lundholm , Holly (Harpst) Pace, and Madison Harpst and was blessed with 16 great grandchildren. In the early years, Patty not only served in her home as a wonderful mother of three kids, but also worked for National Security Insurance Company , served as a Weston area substitute rural mail carrier, and worked as an Avon and Amway Sales Representative. Born with a love for music, she enjoyed playing and singing with the professional Gospel music group, The Blackwood Brothers. She also served as the church pianist at Salem Christian Church for 65 years and was a member of that church from childhood. She was a Sunday School teacher, Christian Women’s Fellowship Treasurer, and past member of the Weston Chapter of the Eastern Star. She had a great love for her card club friends in Weston, enjoyed the state of Colorado , the Rocky Mountains, and actively supporting her children and grandchildren in their music, sports, and other activities. She was an excellent cook and loved to cook for her family. The last year of her and Kenny’s life together was greatly enriched by the joy of their pet puppy, Lila. Friends, family and community will dearly miss her kind ways, her Christian heart, and her compassion for everyone. Our family rejoices with great comfort and confidence in knowing she is leaving this earth for a better place where she has prepared us to join her someday through her Christian example and remarkable faith in God.Services will be held at the Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, Mo with Visitation held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 and Funeral Services on Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Weston, Mo. Donations in her honor may be made to the Salem Christian Church in Weston, Mo.