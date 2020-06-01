Patty E. Ellis

1942-2020

Patty E. Ellis, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.

She was born June 21, 1942 to Andrew and Eldora (Fitzgerald) Ruark in Weston, Missouri.

Patty married Danny Ellis July 16, 1961 and shared 58 years of marriage together. He survives of the home.

She was a homemaker. For a while, she worked at Atchison Leather Products and BMS. Patty was a member of Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church and a former member of Foursquare Church.

Patty enjoyed reading, traveling, crocheting, swimming when she was young, and being involved in church activities. She taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Andy and Paul Ruark.

Survivors also include son, Danny Ellis Jr. (Wistie); daughter, Romona Simmering; son, Gary Ellis; grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah and Kyle Simmering, Anthony (Lauren) Ellis, Skylar Schottel; step grandchildren, Brant and Chase Rollins; great grandchildren, Carter Floyd, Grayson Schottel, Sterling “Chubbs” Schottel, Zane and Zemirah Ellis; siblings, Robert and Randy Ruark and Alta Gleeson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to the Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.